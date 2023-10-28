News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Indonesia region

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Representational)
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia, the EMSC said.

