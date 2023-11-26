Egypt receives lists for 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians for release today

Egypt received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday, the third batch in the four-day truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement. This handout image released by the Israeli army, shows 9-year-old Irish Israeli former hostage Emily Hand embracing her father at a hospital in Israel after being released by Hamas, amid an exchange operation of hostages against prisoners between Hamas and Israel, on November 26, 2023. (AFP)

"The truce is proceeding without roadblocks," the statement said, adding that 120 aid tucks crossed from Egypt to Gaza on Sunday including two fuel trucks and two with gas for cooking.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.