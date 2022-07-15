Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’
Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. Jana, the baby's mother, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter.
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," 76-year-old Errol Musk said. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself," he said.
The news of Elon Musk's father's secret daughter comes after it was revealed that Elon Musk secretly became a father of twins with a top executive of his company Neuralink became public. "Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far," Elon Musk tweeted in what appears as a confirmation of the news of his newborn twins.
While Errol Musk also appears to have the same belief, the Musk family tree becomes complicated with all these new additions.
Errol Musk was married to Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970 with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After Errol Musk's split from Maye, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana. Errol and Heide had two children and after 18 years of marriage they broke up.
Errol Musk's stepdaughter Jana became pregnant with Errol's baby first in 2017. Now the news of another baby born in 2019 has become public.
"I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters … So it’s pretty obvious, you know," Errol Musk said.
“I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously, they are opportunists,” he stated. “[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the ’80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it’s quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, ‘This is your child.’ It’s possible.”
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A war hero detested by admirers over Lanka economic crisis
Rajapaksa, was voted to presidency by Sri Lankans who became worried about Islamic extremism in the Buddhist-majority country following the Easter bombings on April 21, 2019 that killed more than 250 people. He and his brother Mahinda are also accused of condoning sexual violence and extrajudicial killings allegedly by Lankan security forces during the war.
-
Sri Lanka stir: Gotabaya finally quits, successor to be picked in a week| Top 10
Anti-government protests in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which have been going on for months seem to have paused for now as Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned from the President's post on Thursday. A new president of Sri Lanka is likely to be elected within a week. Here are the top updates on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. One of the protesters in Sri Lanka, school teacher Arunanandan, said that the protesters were the real power in Sri Lanka.
-
World Youth Skills Day 2022: Why is it celebrated - all you need to know
The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15 after the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the “strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship”, said a statement by UNESCO. World Youth Skills Day 2022 theme and celebrations: Every year, the World Youth Skills Day is marked with a certain theme set by the United Nations.
-
Global Covid U-turn? WHO top scientist's note of caution on variants, waves
Two years and many variants later, coronavirus is still not done with the world it seems. Amid concerns over fresh Covid waves, WHO's chief scientist has sent a note of caution. France is said to topping the global charts. Among the high-income countries, US, France, Germany are identified as the drivers of the global surge, Soumya Swaminathan highlighted. In China's Macau, only place where gambling is legal, six casinos are shut.
-
South Korea seeks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan
South Korea hopes a high-level visit to Tokyo next week will kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes despite concerns the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could disrupt efforts to mend ties, Seoul officials said. Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics