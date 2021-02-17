IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Epstein's ex-girlfriend Maxwell alleges physical abuse by guard in federal jail
Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said. She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.(AP)
Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said. She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.(AP)
world news

Epstein's ex-girlfriend Maxwell alleges physical abuse by guard in federal jail

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that the abuse occurred recently at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend claimed through her lawyer Tuesday that a guard physically abused her at a federal lockup in Brooklyn, and then she was punished for complaining about it.

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that the abuse occurred recently at the Metropolitan Detention Center as Ghislaine Maxwell was undergoing a pat down search in her isolation cell.

The lawyer said the British socialite asked that a camera be used to capture what was occurring, but a guard “replied no.'”

“When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” Sternheim said.

Days later, Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said. She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message seeking comment was sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s and committed perjury during 2016 depositions in a civil case. She has pleaded not guilty.

She has remained incarcerated without bail since July, when she was arrested almost exactly a year after Epstein was arrested to face sex trafficking charges. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail a month after his arrest.

In late December, a judge rejected a USD 28.5 million bail proposal for Maxwell, saying she was a risk to flee and was not forthcoming with authorities about her finances after her arrest.

As part of the bail proposal, lawyers said Maxwell had about USD 22.5 million in assets with her husband and had set aside over USD 7 million for her defense.

In Tuesday's letter, Sternheim repeated assertions made before that Maxwell is being subjected to onerous conditions that include repeated searches and being awakened every 15 minutes by a light flashed into her cell when she sleeps. The lawyer said the prison is reacting to Epstein's suicide.

Sternheim said Maxwell has been physically searched approximately 1,400 times in the last seven months and no contraband has ever been found despite hundreds of physical searches of the cell where she lives alone as well as her locker, legal papers, and personal effects.

She said her client is under 24-hour surveillance by two-to-six guards and approximately 18 cameras, not including a hand-held camera trained on her when she is moved outside the cell.

Meanwhile, harsh treatment that includes food so poorly prepared that it sometimes cannot be eaten has taken a toll, the lawyer said.

“She is withering to a shell of her former self — losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Sternheim wrote. “In addition to the many difficulties impacting her review of electronic discovery materials, the over-management and stress are impacting her stamina and effectiveness in preparing her defense and conferring with counsel."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jeffrey epstein abuse allegation federal prison ghislaine maxwell sex trafficking jeffrey epstein suicide jeffrey epstein sex scandal
Close
Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said. She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.(AP)
Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said. She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.(AP)
world news

Epstein's ex-girlfriend Maxwell alleges physical abuse by guard in federal jail

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that the abuse occurred recently at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait for signals to turn to green at a crossing in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait for signals to turn to green at a crossing in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP)
world news

More women at meetings, but only if they don't talk: Japan's ruling party

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Those female observers can't speak during the meetings, but can submit opinions separately to the secretariat office, the daily newspaper Nikkei reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall with host Anderson Cooper in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall with host Anderson Cooper in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
world news

Biden pushes for pandemic relief in first official trip as president

Reuters, Milwaukee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Biden said he expected that everyone who wanted a vaccine would be able to get one by July, when his administration will have secured enough shots to inoculate all Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person shows the three-fingers salute in front of a placard with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
A person shows the three-fingers salute in front of a placard with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

'Worse than my ex': Myanmar's very online youth take on the junta, coup

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Photos of the relatable, sly remarks have been shared thousands of times on social media, with retweets and comments from users in Hong Kong, the United States and elsewhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supplies of imported vaccines are a major concern because of supply shortages and restrictions in Europe, where many are manufactured.(REUTERS)
Supplies of imported vaccines are a major concern because of supply shortages and restrictions in Europe, where many are manufactured.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan begins Covid-19 vaccination drive amid supply worry

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The government gave its belated first approval for shots developed and supplied by the Pfizer shots, already been used in many other countries since December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance that commemorated the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea. (REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance that commemorated the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea. (REUTERS)
world news

Kim Jong Un's wife makes 1st public appearance in a year, slams pregnancy rumour

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Ri and Kim smiled as they watched the concert at Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital of Pyongyang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is part of the Indian government's decision to allow Indian Embassies abroad to provide the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH).(HT Archive)
The move is part of the Indian government's decision to allow Indian Embassies abroad to provide the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH).(HT Archive)
world news

Indians in UAE can now renew International Driving Permit at Indian Embassy

ANI, Abu Dhabi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:06 AM IST
A consulate spokesperson said the process, documentation and fees will remain the same for Indians living in Dubai and the northern emirates as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Nations police, from India, get ready for the opening ceremony of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in this file picture from 2017. (AP Photo)
United Nations police, from India, get ready for the opening ceremony of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in this file picture from 2017. (AP Photo)
world news

India says UN peacekeeping missions not tools for pushing political interests

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Tirumurti said India has always voiced its support for the adoption of “No National Caveats Policy” at UN peacekeeping deployments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This file photo provided by United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) on December 24, 2018 shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) having a meal with Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, at the Latifa's home in Dubai.(AFP)
This file photo provided by United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) on December 24, 2018 shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) having a meal with Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, at the Latifa's home in Dubai.(AFP)
world news

Missing Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa says she is a hostage: Report

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:03 AM IST
  • The videos released by the BBC show Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at a “jail villa,” apparently located in the skyscraper-studded city-state in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama from the religious lives of Tibetans to crush their identity.(AFP)
In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama from the religious lives of Tibetans to crush their identity.(AFP)
world news

Death of 14th Dalai Lama could spark religious crisis in Asia

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:02 AM IST
The Buddhist figure, who is currently 85-year-old, had earlier announced that upon turning 90 he will decide whether he should be reincarnated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nurses picket Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Faribault, Minn., during a healthcare worker protest of a shortage on protective masks.(AP Photo)
Nurses picket Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Faribault, Minn., during a healthcare worker protest of a shortage on protective masks.(AP Photo)
world news

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • An AP investigation found a logistical breakdown at the heart of the perceived mask shortage, rooted in federal failures to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon.(AFP)
Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge as crackdown intensifies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Under the new charge, she is accused of breaking a law that has been used to prosecute people who have violated coronavirus restrictions, lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion as they drive over snow on Interstate 55 in north Jackson.(AP)
An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion as they drive over snow on Interstate 55 in north Jackson.(AP)
world news

Texas power plants shut by cold; left pipes exposed to elements

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:11 AM IST
“The power plants in the Northeast, we put exterior closures around it,” said Michael Webber, the chief science and technology officer at Engie, and an energy professor at the University of Texas at Austin
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nursery staff member holds a swab stick as she takes part in pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain. (Reuters)
A nursery staff member holds a swab stick as she takes part in pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain. (Reuters)
world news

UK identifies 1.7 million more people at high Covid risk

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Of the new cohort, those over 70 have already been invited for vaccination and 820,000 adults will now be prioritized for the shot “as soon as possible,” the Department of Health said Tuesday in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen.(Reuters)
The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen.(Reuters)
world news

TikTok accused of failing to protect children from 'inappropriate' content

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:42 AM IST
According to an official statement issued by the European Consumer Organisation BEUC, a complaint has been filed with the EU and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP