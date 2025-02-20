Menu Explore
E-visa service resumes in Ukraine for 45 countries, including India

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 03:15 PM IST

From February 19, 2025, the General Department for Consular Services accepts e-Visa applications from countries including India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal.

Ukraine has again commenced issuing e-visas to the citizens of about 45 co, including India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal. From February 19, 2025, the General Department for Consular Services accepts e-Visa applications for tourism, business, education, sports, cultural and scientific activities, journalism, and medical treatment purposes.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference in Kyiv (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference in Kyiv (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The Ukrainian embassy said that Union e-Visas come in two categories: a single-entry visa for USD 20; and a double-entry visa for USD 30. An additional charge is applicable in case the applicants require an urgent processing of their e-Visas; the urgent fee doubles.

The processing takes three working days but is considerably shortened to one day for urgent applications.

This initiative to restore e-Visa service is part of Ukraine's quest for good relations with key countries, including India. Indian-Ukrainian relations have progressed through several plains for trade, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defense, education, and culture, over many forthcoming years.

Also Read: Govt announces 2 special visa options for international students: How to apply?

India and Ukraine governments are involved in cultural exchanges via institutions of learning like the Taras Shevchenko National University and the Kyiv Linguistic University, which offer Hindi language courses. Apart from that, Ukraine is also home to other institutions such as the Ukrainian Association of Ayurveda and Yoga, which propagate traditional Indian medicine and Yoga by holding international congresses on the floors of the associated authorities.

Also Read: Thailand just made it easier for Indians to travel in 2025 with e-Visa: Know key dates and deadlines

In further gesture towards binding up the two countries, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was ceremoniously unveiled in Kyiv in October 2020 to celebrate his 150th birthday. The statue is in a botanical garden referred to as "Oasis of Peace," picturing Gandhi's ideology of peace and ahimsa.

