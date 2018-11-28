Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 28, 2018-Wednesday
Explosion near chemical plant in China leaves 22 dead, injures several

The incident near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Co. in Zhangjiakou, a city some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Beijing, burned 50 large and small trucks, the local propaganda department said on its Weibo social media account.

Updated: Nov 28, 2018 08:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
Damaged houses are seen on the following day at the site of an explosion at a machinery plant, in Liaoyuan, Jilin province, China onNovember 24, 2018.(Reuters/Representative Image)

An explosion and fire near a chemical factory left at least 22 people dead and 22 others injured in northern China on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Co. in Zhangjiakou, a city some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Beijing, also burned 50 large and small trucks, the local propaganda department said on its Weibo social media account.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment following the blast, which occurred at 12.41 am, according to the statement.

The charred and smoking remains of trucks and cars were scattered on a road as firefighters worked at the scene, according to photos posted on Twitter by state broadcaster CGTN.

“On-site search and rescue work and investigation of the cause of the accident are still under way,” the propaganda department said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 07:13 IST

