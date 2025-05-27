Explosion rocks chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province | On cam

A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in China's eastern province of Shandong on Tuesday, state media CCTV reported, as purported visuals on social media showed smoke billowing high overhead. Videos circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showed people running for cover to escape from the grey billowing smoke. (Representative image)(HT File)

The incident occurred at the Shandong Youdao Chemical workshop, to which emergency rescue services were rushed, and immediate medical attention was provided, the state broadcaster said.

There were no immediate details on the number of those injured or casualties.

Videos circulating on social media platforms thick grey smoke billowing from the impacted area. Photos also showed shattered glass in nearby villages where residents reported vibrations from the explosion.

According to Reuters, Shandong Youdao Chemical develops, produces and sells technology for pesticides, pharmaceuticals and related fine chemical intermediates.

The company is owned by Himile Group, which also owns listed Himile Mechanical. The firm was established in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park in the provincial city of Weifang in 2019. It employs more than 300 people in its facility spread across 47 hectares.

After reports of the blast, shares of Himile Mechanical were down nearly 4% on Tuesday afternoon.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)