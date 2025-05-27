Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Explosion rocks chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province | On cam

ByHariharan S
May 27, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Shandong Youdao Chemical develops, produces and sells technology for pesticides, pharmaceuticals and related fine chemical intermediates.

A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in China's eastern province of Shandong on Tuesday, state media CCTV reported, as purported visuals on social media showed smoke billowing high overhead.

Videos circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showed people running for cover to escape from the grey billowing smoke. (Representative image)(HT File)
Videos circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showed people running for cover to escape from the grey billowing smoke. (Representative image)(HT File)

The incident occurred at the Shandong Youdao Chemical workshop, to which emergency rescue services were rushed, and immediate medical attention was provided, the state broadcaster said.

There were no immediate details on the number of those injured or casualties.

Videos circulating on social media platforms thick grey smoke billowing from the impacted area. Photos also showed shattered glass in nearby villages where residents reported vibrations from the explosion.

According to Reuters, Shandong Youdao Chemical develops, produces and sells technology for pesticides, pharmaceuticals and related fine chemical intermediates.

The company is owned by Himile Group, which also owns listed Himile Mechanical. The firm was established in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park in the provincial city of Weifang in 2019. It employs more than 300 people in its facility spread across 47 hectares.

After reports of the blast, shares of Himile Mechanical were down nearly 4% on Tuesday afternoon.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Explosion rocks chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province | On cam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On