Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols
Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the US Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.
The social media giant will also restrict some features for US users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, also made the announcement on Twitter.
The company said earlier this week it was removing content with the phrase “stop the steal” across its platforms.
