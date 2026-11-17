Faster fossil fuels phase-out, $120bn aid in COP31 draft
Ahead of COP31, India’s Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav had said India will not support a phase-out of fossil fuels or a roadmap around it.
The first draft of the COP31 cover decision has called on countries to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, triple climate adaptation finance for developing countries to $120 billion a year by 2035, and contribute to a global electrification target of 35% by 2035.
Released on Monday as the second week of the Conference of Parties began in Antalya, the 144-paragraph draft sets out issues for countries to discuss and negotiate, but is expected to undergo several changes before the conference concludes later this week. The draft will require approval from nearly 200 countries at COP31.
Early draft to allow time for conversation
Australia’s Chris Bowen, President of Negotiations at COP31 said the 144-paragraph draft will certainly undergo several changes by the end of the week, but lays bare key agendas countries can discuss and negotiate in the coming days.
“We have taken this decision to release this draft early in the COP process as compared to previous year, to really enable plenty of time for proper conversation among parties and negotiations to lead to the strongest possible outcome,” said Bowen, stating this won’t be the final draft and it had elements not all parties will agree on.
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The draft reiterates the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C goal, asking for any overshoot to be resolved as early as possible and proposes a “work programme” on the science of returning to the threshold. It also calls for moving away from fossil fuels, stating there is a need for “accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems”.
Ahead of COP31, India’s Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav had said India will not support a phase-out of fossil fuels or a roadmap around it.
Climate finance and criticisms
On climate finance, the draft expresses concern over “decreasing climate finance provision” and urges full and timely implementation” of previous pledges to triple adaptation finance. The draft specifies an annual target of $120bn by 2035.
The draft also asks countries to contribute to the COP31 presidency’s “35 by 35” goal, under which electricity would account for 35% of global final energy consumption by 2035.
The proposals have drawn criticism from climate groups. 350.org, a global organisation consisting of activists and experts focused on solving the climate crisis, said the draft omitted key elements on the transition away from fossil fuels and did not ensure that the proposed electrification target would be based on renewable energy.
The organisation said the draft welcomed roadmaps for transitioning away from fossil fuels but dropped any reference to taking the work forward. It also criticised the 35% electrification target for not specifying renewable-based, Paris-aligned electrification and promoting electrification “regardless of the electricity mix”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More