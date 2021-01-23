First Lady Jill Biden thanks National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
New first lady Jill Biden took an unannounced detour to the U.S. Capitol on Friday to deliver a basket of chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members, thanking them “for keeping me and my family safe” during President Joe Biden's inauguration.
“I just want to say thank you from President Biden and the whole, the entire Biden family,” she told a group of Guard members at the Capitol. “The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies," she said, before joking that she couldn't say she had baked them herself.
Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, exactly two weeks after Donald Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol in a futile attempt to keep Congress from certifying Biden as the winner of November's presidential election. Extensive security measures were then taken for the inauguration, which went off without any major incidents.
Jill Biden told the group that her late son, Beau, was a Delaware Army National Guard member who spent a year deployed in Iraq in 2008-09. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.
“So I'm a National Guard mom,” she said, adding that the basket was a “small thank you” for leaving their home states and coming to the nation's capital. President Biden offered his thanks to the chief of the National Guard Bureau in a phone call Friday.
“I truly appreciate all that you do,” the first lady said. “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the heart of all the Bidens.”
Jill Biden's unannounced troop visit came after her first public outing as first lady.
She highlighted services for cancer patients at Whitman-Walker Health, a Washington institution with a history of serving HIV/AIDS patients and the LGBTQ community. The clinic receives federal money to help provide primary care services in underserved areas.
Staff told the first lady that cancer screenings had fallen since last March because patients didn't want to come in because of the coronavirus pandemic. More and more patients are taking advantage of options to see a doctor online.
When the issue of universal access to broadband internet was raised, Jill Biden, who is a teacher, said she hears from teachers around the country who can't get in touch with their students because of the spotty access in some areas.
“We just have to work together and address some of these things," she said. “The first thing we have to do is address this pandemic and get everybody vaccinated and back to work and back to their schools and get things back to the new normal.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden warns Covid-19 toll can cross 600,000, urges Congress to pass rescue plan
- Biden added that he was looking forward to working with both parties in Congress to "move quickly" on getting people help through his rescue plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Lady Jill Biden thanks National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment headed to Senate, triggering trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of US hospitals and beds dwindled before ‘catastrophic’ pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janet Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for US Treasury
- A full confirmation vote just days after Biden took office would put the 74-year-old PhD economist quickly to work on a deep economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. She broke a similar gender barrier when she became Fed chair in 2014, a role she held until 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 variant found in UK causes higher mortality, says Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A timeline: Wuhan, one year after coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House to trigger Trump’s impeachment trial in Senate on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parler’s new partner has ties to the Russian government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outrage after troops protecting US Capitol forced to sleep in parking garage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy probes TikTok 'blackout challenge' death of 10-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate approves Biden nominee Lloyd Austin as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday, say Democrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Purchase of F-35 jets, drones from US finalised, says UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox