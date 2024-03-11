 Five cross-country skiers found dead in Swiss Alps, search continues for one | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Five cross-country skiers found dead in Swiss Alps, search continues for one

Five cross-country skiers found dead in Swiss Alps, search continues for one

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Rescuers find bodies of five missing skiers in Swiss Alps, one still missing

Five cross-country skiers were found dead in Switzerland and a search is still on for a sixth skier, AFP reported on Monday, citing police.

FILE Photo: The pack of skiers on its way from Silvaplana to S-Chanf as they participate in the 54th annual Engadin skiing marathon, in Silvaplana, Switzerland, Sunday March 10, 2024. (AP)
FILE Photo: The pack of skiers on its way from Silvaplana to S-Chanf as they participate in the 54th annual Engadin skiing marathon, in Silvaplana, Switzerland, Sunday March 10, 2024. (AP)

Police in Switzerland's Valais canton on Sunday were searching for six people who went missing during a ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

The police in Valais did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing around Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy, police had said earlier.

A storm raging in the south of the Alps and the risk of avalanches prevented helicopters and rescuers from approaching the area, police said.

The skiers were between the ages of 21 and 58, according to police. Five belonged to one family from the Valais canton, while a sixth person is from the canton of Fribourg.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world.

