YouTuber spends 31 lakh to prove Earth is flat. This was the outcome

Popular 'Flat Earther' Jeran Campanella has abandoned his long-held beliefs after a costly and eye-opening journey to Antarctica. The YouTuber, known for promoting Flat Earth theories, spent nearly $37,000 ( ₹31.4 lakh) to travel from California to the southernmost continent in an attempt to prove that Earth is flat, only to return with an entirely new perspective on the shape of our planet. 'The Final Experiment', was conceived by Colorado pastor Will Duffy, who sought to end the debate about Earth's shape.

Campanella, who had been a vocal advocate of the theory that Antarctica is merely an "ice wall" at the edge of the flat Earth, had been convinced that the Sun's movements in the southern hemisphere followed a very different pattern. Before embarking on his expedition, he was certain that the Sun in Antarctica did not rise and set as it does in the rest of the world, instead remaining stationary or following an entirely different path.

However, upon reaching the icy expanse of Antarctica, Campanella's beliefs were shattered. The YouTuber discovered that, during the southern hemisphere's summer, the Sun remains visible for 24 hours a day, a phenomenon known as the 'Midnight Sun', which occurs only in polar regions of a spherical Earth.

"Sometimes you are wrong in life," Campanella admitted to his viewers in a video following the trip. "I thought there was no 24-hour Sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it."

Despite his past certainties, Campanella humbly acknowledged his error, stating, "I realise that I'll be called a shill for just saying that. And you know what, if you're a shill for being honest, so be it."

The YouTuber continued, "I honestly believed there was no 24-hour Sun... I honestly now believe there is. That's it."

He further explained that the experience had forced him to reconsider his entire worldview, particularly the idea of the Azimuthal Equidistant (AE) map, a key piece of Flat Earth theory. "To me, it means that the AE map no longer works," he said. "But that doesn't mean that I'm right."

The Final Experiment

Campanella's shift in perspective comes amid ongoing efforts by sceptics to confront and dispel Flat Earth theories. One such initiative, called 'The Final Experiment', was conceived by Colorado pastor Will Duffy, who sought to end the debate about Earth's shape once and for all.

The ambitious expedition saw four Flat Earthers and four "Globe Earthers" flown to Antarctica to witness the Midnight Sun phenomenon firsthand.

The success of 'The Final Experiment' also disproves claims by Flat Earthers that civilians are forbidden from visiting Antarctica under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, which some had argued was part of a global conspiracy to hide the true shape of the Earth. In reality, the Treaty allows for tourism and research, and 'The Final Experiment' proved that ordinary people can access the continent without restriction.