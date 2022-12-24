Flight crew comprising singing Santa surprises passengers ahead of Christmas: Watch

Christmas eve is here as photos and videos of celebrations surface on social media as the world heads towards one of the most awaited holidays. With over 2.2 million tweets on Twitter, the hashtag ‘Christmas’ is flooded with wishes as people hope for a “merry” Christmas and a “happy” new year ahead. Amid the wait, Santa seemed to have arrived a little early for the passengers on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight. In a viral video, the flight crew, one dressed as Santa, surprised the passengers with carols and distributed chocolates on board.

Christmas at Sri Lankan Airlines



UL 564 crew comprising a singing Santa 🎅 surprised the passengers with Christmas Carols and a singalong session with passengers and also distributed chocolate to all passengers pic.twitter.com/8y1CymvUZF — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) December 24, 2022

“Christmas at Sri Lankan Airlines. UL 564 crew comprising a singing Santa surprised the passengers with Christmas Carols and a singalong session with passengers and also distributed chocolate to all passengers,” a Sri Lanka-based media website ‘NewsWire’ tweeted sharing the video.

In the 24-second short video, the crew is seen pulling off the classic Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells’, wearing Santa hats.

Social media users were quick to react to the video, sharing their own takeaways. Pointing to the low-key “hesitation” among the crew about the presentation, one user tweeted, “How awkward for everyone besides that Santa who seems to be enjoying himself”.

Another user joked, “Passengers are looking so stressed about it,” while one of them shared a picture of a passenger who seemed like they just wanted to “sleep”.

While some users pointed out that this practice often carried by airlines is “unnecessary,” and insisted that airlines needed to rather focus on services.

(HT could not verify the video independently)

