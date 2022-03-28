Foreign powers plotting to overthrow govt: Imran Khan
- Pakistan has been on the edge since opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly secretariat.
In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan’s embattled PM Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a ‘conspiracy’ to topple his coalition government.
Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic” event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to “mend the country’s foreign policy” and asserted that he has a letter as ‘evidence’ to support his claims.
“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” Khan said in his marathon speech that lasted more than an hour and a half.
“The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon,” he said. “These ‘three stooges’ are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan,” Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
“Come what may, I will not forgive them even if my government goes or even if I lose my life,” he said, apparently referring to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Fazlur Rehman.
On Friday, the National Assembly’s crucial session on the no-trust motion against embattled Khan was adjourned by the speaker without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers.
The assembly has a strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition in 2018 was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan’s PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. Khan’s government is in trouble as three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP are now supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion.
