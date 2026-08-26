Imran Khan's sons claims he 'won't survive' in prison; lawyer alleges 'slow-motion murder' plot
Khan's sons alleged that the Pakistani government ignored a Supreme Court order, which allows for Imran Khan to be examined at a private hospital.
As Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan remains imprisoned, his sons have stated there is high chance that the 73-year-old may not survive as his health continues to decline.
Speaking during an online press conference, the Financial Times reported that Khan's sons - Sulaiman and Kasim Khan - alleged that the Pakistani government had ignored a Supreme Court order, which allows for Imran Khan to be examined at a private hospital.
The court also allowed regular family contact owing to the cricketer-turned-politician's deteriorating health.
Also Read | Imran Khan repeatedly being tortured in Rawalpindi prison, his sister says
However, the sons have alleged that Khan, who is in indefinite solitary confinement, was taken to a state hospital for a checkup under heavy guard at night. After this checkup, the Pakistani government declared that Khan was fit, which his sons deny.
“At this point it’s looking more likely than not that he won’t be able to survive his stay in prison,” Kasim said.
Khan’s lawyer Jared Genser also added that the prison conditions amounted to “slow-motion murder”.
Khan was imprisoned in 2023 after he was convicted for disclosing state secrets and corruption. The former PM has denied all charges against him.
As per Khan's lawyer, the former prime minister is being held in a cell measuring 1.8 metres by 2.4 metres, with no natural light for 23 hours a day,
Pakistan's dummy convoy to ignore SC order
Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered that Khan be moved to the privately owned Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for treatment of several health problems, including an eye condition.
As supporters and family celebrated the order, Pakistani authorities sent a dummy convoy to Shifa and had his personal doctor go there.
During his, Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, a state hospital, before taking him back to prison in Rawalpindi.
His lawyers have added that no independent medical panel examined the former prime minister.
The government, however, has denied that Khan is in solitary confinement or has been denied meaningful contact with his family. The formr PM was also allowed to meet his wife Bushra Bibi and sister after the Supreme Court order.
Also Read | Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi, sister Noreen for first time in 9 months
However, the 73-year-old's sons claimed that they have not been allowed to visit Pakistan to see their father. They added that the last time they saw him was in November 2022.
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