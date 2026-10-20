Four Financial Lessons From the Hedge-Fund Divorce Captivating Wall Street

The contentious divorce trial of hedge-fund titan John Overdeck and his estranged wife Laura has offered the public a rare window into the mind-boggling wealth being generated on Wall Street. John Overdeck leaves court in New Jersey.

To lawyers and other advisers, the case reads like a textbook example of how that wealth can come back to bite, especially when founders and other business owners don’t take steps to protect their companies.

“How many times is he kicking himself now?” said New York divorce attorney Lisa Zeiderman of John Overdeck. “Everyone knows what everyone’s pressure points are in a divorce. It’s a very dangerous place to be.”

It is a situation that many could one day find themselves in. Business formation so far in 2026 is happening at the fastest pace in years, according to Census Bureau data, thanks in part to artificial intelligence-driven innovation. And entrepreneurship comes with unique financial planning considerations.

John Overdeck, the billionaire co-founder of hedge fund Two Sigma, is offering his wife $723 million. Laura Overdeck says their marital assets should include his stake in the hedge-fund firm. Among other things, she wants about $2.2 billion—35% of what she thinks it is worth. The two have been fighting it out in a Newark, N.J., court for months.

The trial could produce one of the largest divorce settlements in history. It could also have a bearing on the power struggle at Two Sigma, where John Overdeck has been engaged in a long-running feud with his co-founder, David Siegel.

Here is how some careful financial planning might have helped avoid this saga.

Sign a prenup John Overdeck proposed to Laura Overdeck in March 2002, a month before Two Sigma started investing with over $20 million in capital. By the time they married later that year, Two Sigma’s assets under management had climbed to about $350 million. Still, the couple didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement.

If they had, it could have started with something as simple as “the marital estate shall not include any interest in the business,” divorce attorneys say.

Laura Chickering, managing attorney at Fenchel Family Law in San Francisco, has recently been writing similar terms into prenups for founders of AI businesses.

“When the business is small, but you have an inkling that you don’t know what the potential upside is, that is the best time to sign a prenup,” she said.

Chickering tells founders to be prepared to negotiate and to make concessions. For example, a founder might agree to give up a home or another valuable asset in exchange for the business, in the event of divorce. She recommends their salary remain a marital asset to show that the marital estate is receiving a benefit from their employment.