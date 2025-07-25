France joins 147 countries as it moves to formally recognise Palestine as Gaza war rages on

In another upset for Israel, France announced it is working towards the formal recognition of the state of Palestine. A total of 147 countries out of 193 member states of the United nations have officially recognised the state of Palestine. France now plans to join this list.(REUTERS)

Taking to X on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that France will formally recognise the state of Palestine in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

“In keeping with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine,” Macron said.

France's decision to recognise Palestine comes amid European anger towards the ongoing war in Gaza and Israeli actions. This move also comes after France, the UK, Australia, Canada and other key Israeli allies issued a joint statement condemning aid restrictions across the Gaza Strip.

In this joint statement, the countries called for the Gaza war to "end now."

The Palestinian Authority has praised France's decision. In response to the letter, PA president Mahmoud Abbas ' deputy said that Paris' move to recognise Palestine shows its commitment towards international law.

"This position reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state,” said Sheikh.

The US and Israel have rejected this decision, with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the move a “reward for terror.”

France joins 147 others in move to recognise Palestine

A total of 147 countries out of 193 member states of the United nations have officially recognised the state of Palestine. This includes the Holy See, which is the governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City.

Following the first Intifada, in 1988, over 80 countries, mainly from the Global South such as India, Russia and more, moved to officially recognise the state of Palestine.

By 2011, all African nations, barring Eritrea and Cameroon, officially recognised Palestine.

In 2014, Sweden became the first Western European country to recognise Palestine. 10 years later, due to the war in Gaza, more European nations are now working towards recognising the state of Palestine.

In the past year, Norway, Ireland, Spain, Mexico, Armenia, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, and Slovenia have officially recognised Palestine. Countries such as Malta, Belgium, and even the UK are now heavily considering the official recognition of the Middle Eastern state.