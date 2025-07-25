Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

US rejects France's move to recognise Palestine, Rubio says ‘reckless decision’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 07:01 am IST

In a strong-worded post on X, the top US diplomat has stated that decision is a “slap in the face to the victims of the October 7 attack.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned France's decision to officially recognise the state of Palestine. In a strong-worded post on X, the top US diplomat has stated that decision is a “slap in the face to the victims of the October 7 attack.”

Calling it a reckless decision, Marco Rubio has condemned France's decision to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly (REUTERS)
Calling it a reckless decision, Marco Rubio has condemned France's decision to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly (REUTERS)

“The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN general assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” wrote Rubio.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will move to recognise the state of Palestine in September during the United Nations General Assembly. As per Macron, this decision comes as part of the move towards peace in the Middle East.

Also Read | France joins 147 countries as it moves to formally recognise Palestine

Israel condemns France for “rewarding terror”

Israel has condemned France for this decision and accused Paris of “rewarding terror” and backing Palestinian militant group Hamas. 

"Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," Israeli prime minister Netanyahu was quoted as saying by AFP.

Furthermore, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar also took to X to condemn the decision.

"A Palestinian state will be a Hamas state, just as the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip twenty years ago led to Hamas taking control of it. President Macron cannot provide security for Israel. Let's hope he succeeds in doing so on the streets of Paris. Israel's attempt to base its security on Palestinian promises to fight terror completely failed in the Oslo process. Israel will no longer gamble on its security and its future," the Israeli foreign minister wrote.

France to recognise Palestine

In a letter issued on X, Macron wrote that France's recognition of Palestine comes as part of the move to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East," wrote the French president.

France's move also comes after nearly 30 countries and major Israeli allies called for the war in Gaza to end and condemned Israeli actions and the blocking of humanitarian aid. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US rejects France's move to recognise Palestine, Rubio says ‘reckless decision’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On