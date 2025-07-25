US rejects France's move to recognise Palestine, Rubio says ‘reckless decision’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned France's decision to officially recognise the state of Palestine. In a strong-worded post on X, the top US diplomat has stated that decision is a “slap in the face to the victims of the October 7 attack.” Calling it a reckless decision, Marco Rubio has condemned France's decision to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly (REUTERS)

“The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN general assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” wrote Rubio.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will move to recognise the state of Palestine in September during the United Nations General Assembly. As per Macron, this decision comes as part of the move towards peace in the Middle East.

Also Read | France joins 147 countries as it moves to formally recognise Palestine

Israel condemns France for “rewarding terror”

Israel has condemned France for this decision and accused Paris of “rewarding terror” and backing Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," Israeli prime minister Netanyahu was quoted as saying by AFP.

Furthermore, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar also took to X to condemn the decision.

"A Palestinian state will be a Hamas state, just as the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip twenty years ago led to Hamas taking control of it. President Macron cannot provide security for Israel. Let's hope he succeeds in doing so on the streets of Paris. Israel's attempt to base its security on Palestinian promises to fight terror completely failed in the Oslo process. Israel will no longer gamble on its security and its future," the Israeli foreign minister wrote.

France to recognise Palestine

In a letter issued on X, Macron wrote that France's recognition of Palestine comes as part of the move to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East," wrote the French president.

France's move also comes after nearly 30 countries and major Israeli allies called for the war in Gaza to end and condemned Israeli actions and the blocking of humanitarian aid.