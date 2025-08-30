Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
France: One killed, five injured after man drives car into crowd in Normandy

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 03:26 pm IST

Prosecutors told AFP that the man intentionally ploughed his car into crowd. However, they have ruled out any "terrorist" or racist motives.

A man on Saturday drove his car into a crowd outside a bar in northern France after a dispute, killing one person and injuring five others.

Five people were injured and two of them are said to be in critical condition. (Picture for representation/AFP)
The incident happened in the French town of Evreux in the Normandy region at around 4 am on Saturday, AFP reported. Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

An investigation has been initiated into the case of homicide and attempted homicide.

The incident unfolded after an altercation between a young man and a group of men. As the matters escalated, the bouncers escorted them out of the wine bar, Evreux public prosecutor Remi Coutin said.

"One person went to fetch a vehicle" and "deliberately reversed at high speed into the crowd outside the establishment", Coutin told AFP, adding that the incident had "escalated and ended in a terrible tragedy".

So far, two men and a woman have been taken into custody.

