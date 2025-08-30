France: One killed, five injured after man drives car into crowd in Normandy

A man on Saturday drove his car into a crowd outside a bar in northern France after a dispute, killing one person and injuring five others. Five people were injured and two of them are said to be in critical condition. (Picture for representation/AFP)

The incident happened in the French town of Evreux in the Normandy region at around 4 am on Saturday, AFP reported. Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Prosecutors told AFP that the man intentionally ploughed his car into crowd. However, they have ruled out any "terrorist" or racist motives.

An investigation has been initiated into the case of homicide and attempted homicide.

The incident unfolded after an altercation between a young man and a group of men. As the matters escalated, the bouncers escorted them out of the wine bar, Evreux public prosecutor Remi Coutin said.

"One person went to fetch a vehicle" and "deliberately reversed at high speed into the crowd outside the establishment", Coutin told AFP, adding that the incident had "escalated and ended in a terrible tragedy".

So far, two men and a woman have been taken into custody.