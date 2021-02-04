IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case

The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:57 AM IST

A court on Wednesday ruled that the French state failed to take sufficient action to fight the climate crisis in a case brought by four non-government organisations.

The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming. The four organisations are Greenpeace France, Oxfam France, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Notre Affaire a Tous (Our Shared Responsibility).

In its ruling, the Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.

The government said in a statement that it “took note” of the decision, and provided a list of actions in the pipeline to “allow France to respect in the future the objectives it set”.

“The government remains fully engaged to take up the climate challenge and leave no one on the side of the road in this indispensable transition,” added the statement, which was signed by Barbara Pompili, the minister for ecological transition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france climate action plan
app
Close
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
world news

Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence

Agencies, Geneva/moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A Moscow court jailed Navalny for three and a half years on Tuesday, although he may actually serve two years and eight months because of time spent under house arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
world news

Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:56 AM IST
At a late night press briefing, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the worker had attended a social function in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Anthony Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:52 AM IST
About 450,000 people have died in the United States of the deadly virus, which began shutting down US events last March, about six weeks after the 2020 Super Bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Democrats set up showdown on Greene as GOP signals no action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 AM IST
House Democrats moved to oust controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemned her past statements but indicated he’ll take no action to punish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:36 AM IST
On the direct payments, Biden said he doesn’t want to budge from the $1,400 promised to Americans. But he said he is willing to “target” the aid, which would mean lowering the income threshold to qualify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infections are still widespread and the state-run National Health Service would be “back in trouble extraordinarily fast” if social restrictions are lifted, Chris Whitty said.(Reuters)
Infections are still widespread and the state-run National Health Service would be “back in trouble extraordinarily fast” if social restrictions are lifted, Chris Whitty said.(Reuters)
world news

UK is past peak of Covid-19 surge, with 10 million people vaccinated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:40 AM IST
“We are on a downward slope of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said at a televised press conference on Wednesday. “This peak, at least, we are past.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
world news

UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The new coronavirus has ignored national borders and "climate change respects them even less", Patricia Espinosa said in an online lecture for the London School of Economics (LSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
world news

Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:02 PM IST
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden(AP)
President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The Treasury will sell $126 billion in long-term debt next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
world news

UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
world news

World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The Geneva-based WEF, which last month delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held from Aug. 17-20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
world news

EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Unless it can make up ground, the EU will be forced to keep lockdowns or similar restrictions in place even as other major economies get fully back to work. A delay of 1-2 months would amount to a 50-100 billion-euro blow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas.(Reuters)
The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas.(Reuters)
world news

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Myanmar military seized the power on Monday detaining the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP