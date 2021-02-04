French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case
A court on Wednesday ruled that the French state failed to take sufficient action to fight the climate crisis in a case brought by four non-government organisations.
The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming. The four organisations are Greenpeace France, Oxfam France, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Notre Affaire a Tous (Our Shared Responsibility).
In its ruling, the Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.
The government said in a statement that it “took note” of the decision, and provided a list of actions in the pipeline to “allow France to respect in the future the objectives it set”.
“The government remains fully engaged to take up the climate challenge and leave no one on the side of the road in this indispensable transition,” added the statement, which was signed by Barbara Pompili, the minister for ecological transition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats set up showdown on Greene as GOP signals no action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK is past peak of Covid-19 surge, with 10 million people vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox