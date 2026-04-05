Fuel cuts, WFH and more: How India's neighbours are dealing with global energy crisis triggered by US-Iran war

As the US-Iran war escalates and global energy flows remain disrupted, several neighbouring countries, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, continue to face fuel shortages. Along with help from India, several countries have announced measures to reduce fuel and energy consumption as the war in West Asia rages on. Shopkeepers at a market shut early as part of the energy-saving measures put in by Bangladesh to handle its energy crisis related to the Iran war, (AP)

With India also affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the Centre has stated that it has received requests for assistance from neighbouring countries.

“We have received requests from some neighbouring countries for energy exports, including diesel from Bangladesh. Domestic availability and production will be factored in before any decision is taken,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said earlier this week while speaking to reporters.

As India takes stock of its own supply while considering aid requests, here's how its neighbours are dealing with the ongoing energy crisis.

How India's neighbours are coping with the global energy crisis Pakistan Despite its role as the mediator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan saw a major hike in fuel prices. On Thursday, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik raised petrol prices by PKR 137.24 to PKR 458.4 per litre, a 43 per cent hike, reported Dawn.

This hike comes as Islamabad procures around 80 per cent of its crude oil from the UAE and Oman, where oil prices have reached a new high due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

However, after protests in several Pakistani cities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that petrol prices in the country will be cut by 80 rupees, bringing them down to PKR 378.