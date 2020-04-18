e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Game on if...’: Experts put stake on Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine trial results by May end

‘Game on if...’: Experts put stake on Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine trial results by May end

Covid-19: Academic John Bell, who is a member of the taskforce, said the UK currently does not have the capacity to produce the amount of vaccine it needs to tackle coronavirus, but “is in a really good place” for vaccine development.

world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:00 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A closed tourist souvenir shop on Oxford Street in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A closed tourist souvenir shop on Oxford Street in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP)
         

It will be ‘game on’ if ongoing human trials for a coronavirus vaccine in the University of Oxford show strong immune response by the middle or end of May, a senior academic on the UK government’s newly-formed taskforce on vaccines said on Saturday.

Several vaccine-related projects are in progress in the UK and elsewhere. Sarah Gilbert of Oxford believes that a vaccine could be available by September. Business secretary Alok Sharma announced the taskforce and multi-million pound funding for projects on Friday.

Academic John Bell, who is a member of the taskforce, said the UK currently does not have the capacity to produce the amount of vaccine it needs to tackle coronavirus, but “is in a really good place” for vaccine development.

On the ongoing trial in Oxford and whether the vaccine could be produced in the near future, he said the real question was whether it would be effective: “We won’t get a signal for that until May. The crucial thing is you have to do a proper trial because safety is really important for these things.”

“But if we can see evidence of a strong immune response by the middle or the end of May, then I think the game is on. And they may well get across the finish line by mid-August,” he told BBC.

Bell and other experts such as Gilbert believe that the next challenge is to set in motion production processes so that it can be made widely soon.

Bell added: “One of the reasons that we were rushing is to try and catch this wave of the disease. Because when the disease goes away there will be very, very few incident cases until we get a second wave”.

“The team developing the vaccine are very keen to get it out in its trial now so that we can catch the remainder of this wave”.

Announcing the taskforce at the Downing Street briefing, Sharma said: “UK scientists are working as fast as they can to find a vaccine that fights coronavirus, saving and protecting people’s lives. We stand firmly behind them in their efforts”.

“The Vaccine Taskforce is key to coordinating efforts to rapidly accelerate the development and manufacture of a potential new vaccine, so we can make sure it is widely available to patients as soon as possible”.

One new project led by the University of Oxford will trial an anti-malarial drug believed to have anti-inflammatory properties to determine whether it could diminish the effects of Covid-19 on people in high risk groups.

Other projects include Imperial College London testing a vaccine against coronavirus that aims for the body to produce more protective antibodies; and Public Health England developing a new antibody that could offer protection against infection and disease progression of coronavirus.

As of Friday, the UK had 14,576 deaths and 108,692 cases, as concerns mounted over lack of personal protection equipment for medical staff. Officials believe social distancing and other curbs are leading to a ‘gradual decline’ in the number of cases.

tags
top news
LIVE| 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE| 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news