IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / German minister says coronavirus curbs should be eased for vaccinated people
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
world news

German minister says coronavirus curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the state had massively restricted people's basic rights in order to contain infections and avoid overwhelming hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST

People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas earlier than others, a German minister said, contradicting other cabinet members who have so far opposed special freedoms for those inoculated.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the state had massively restricted people's basic rights in order to contain infections and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

"It has not yet been conclusively clarified to what extent vaccinated people can infect others," Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"What is clear, however, is that a vaccinated person no longer takes a ventilator away from anyone. This removes at least one central reason for restricting fundamental rights."

Around 1 million people in Germany had been vaccinated as of Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. Some 83.2 million people were living in the country at the end of 2020, data from the statistics office show.

Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.

A spokesman for the justice ministry told Reuters its was "out of the question" to treat vaccinated people differently while it had not been scientifically proven that vaccination also prevents transmission of the virus.

A health ministry spokesman also rejected the suggestion, while Andrew Ullmann, health spokesman for the Free Democrats in the German parliament, said a discussion over privileges could only be held once vaccination becomes more widespread.

Maas said the government was also restricting the rights of people who ran restaurants, cinemas, theatres and museums.

"They have a right to reopen their businesses at some point, if there is a possibility to do so," he said, adding that if there were only vaccinated people at such venues they could no longer endanger each other.

While Maas acknowledged this might lead to inequalities for a "transitional period", he said such a move would be justified under the constitution, as long as there was an objective reason and it didn't affect basic public services.

Germany has extended lockdown measures until at least the end of January, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has brought forward a meeting with regional leaders to Tuesday to discuss tougher restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sue Gordon, who resigned in 2019, said any former president was a foreign intelligence target but Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
world news

Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Hindu community leader Haroon Sarab Dayal said the temple in Havelian city is an old structure and now the land mafia is out to destroy this heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Providing a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the US illegally will be part of Biden's agenda, according to people briefed on his plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 PM IST
FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller said in an affidavit filed in the case that Tim Gionet, aka Baked Alaska, streamed live for about 27 minutes from inside the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Officials are keen to show off newly discovered artefacts as they try to revive visitor numbers after the tourism industry received a painful blow during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
world news

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
More than a dozen states have activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed protests, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
world news

Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?

Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Navalny has been jailed several times over various charges, which the Russian leader has denounced as politically motivated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet quits over welfare scandal

AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Reuters, Brasilia/sao Paulo
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 US military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.(Representative Image )
The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.(Representative Image )
world news

Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued

AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Emergency workers saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others,
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
world news

Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The Jewish state faced harsh criticism when Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said Palestinian prisoners would be the last to get innoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government. (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Trump and his allies launched an unprecedented legal campaign to try to overturn the 2020 results through dozens of lawsuits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
world news

Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work: Iran's Zarif tells France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:03 PM IST
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview, said Iran was building up its nuclear weapons' capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP