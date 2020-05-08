e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / German president urges ‘more cooperation’ in covid fight on WWII anniversary

German president urges ‘more cooperation’ in covid fight on WWII anniversary

“For us Germans, ‘never again’ means ‘never again alone’,” Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 16:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pictured during his visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 23, 2018.
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pictured during his visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
         

The world must draw lessons from the past and work together to beat the coronavirus, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a landmark speech Friday marking 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

“For us Germans, ‘never again’ means ‘never again alone’,” Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.

“If we don’t hold Europe together, including during and after this pandemic, then we are not living up to May 8,” he said.

“We want more, not less cooperation in the world -- also in the fight against the pandemic.”

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news