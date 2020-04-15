e-paper
Germany to begin easing virus curbs: Merkel

Though some restrictions will be eased, large scale gatherings will be banned till August 31.

world Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued new rules regarding easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued new rules regarding easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. (via REUTERS)
         

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced first steps in undoing coronavirus lockdowns for the coming weeks, with most shops allowed to open although schools must stay closed until May 4.

Shops up to 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) will be allowed to reopen once they have “plans to maintain hygiene”, Merkel said, while schools will gradually reopened with priority given to pupils about to take exams.

Meanwhile, a ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus.

