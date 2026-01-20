‘Goalie fight’: What happened between Sharks’ Alex Nedeljkovic and Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky? Videos surface

Bobrovsky then skated from the opposite end of the ice to confront Nedeljkovic. Both goalies dropped their gloves before officials intervened and separated them, preventing the situation from escalating further.

According to Hockey Feed, tensions escalated during the first period when a scrum broke out behind the Sharks’ net. Nedeljkovic became involved in the altercation while attempting to protect his crease as players from both teams gathered around the goal.

A heated matchup between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks took an unusual turn after video footage showed goaltenders Alex Nedeljkovic and Sergei Bobrovsky engaged in a rare on-ice fight.

The incident video quickly circulated on social media.

Rare occurrence The physical play between the two teams had been building earlier in the game.

A separate confrontation involving Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais also took place. Tkachuk was seen engaging in a physical exchange during the opening period.

The goalie fight followed shortly after.

Fights between goaltenders are uncommon in the modern NHL, as goalies typically remain near their respective nets during altercations. When they do occur, such incidents often draw widespread attention due to their rarity.

Bobrovsky removed his blocker and catcher before engaging Nedeljkovic, a standard step when goaltenders prepare to fight. Officials stepped in quickly, limiting the duration of the exchange.

Tkachuk’s return The game also marked Matthew Tkachuk’s first appearance of the 2025-26 season, following a lengthy absence due to injuries. Tkachuk last played in June 2025 during the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL has not yet released details on potential fines or suspensions related to the incident.