Google must respond to US antitrust lawsuit by December 19

world

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:37 IST

Alphabet Inc’s Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”