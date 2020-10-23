e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Google must respond to US antitrust lawsuit by December 19

Google must respond to US antitrust lawsuit by December 19

Alphabet Inc’s Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
(File photo for representation)
         

Alphabet Inc’s Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”

tags
top news
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In