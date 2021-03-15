IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: Grand Princess cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantine
In this March 8, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco.(AP)
In this March 8, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: Grand Princess cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantine

  • The Grand Princess had captured the world’s attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the US when thousands of passengers on a subsequent trip were quarantined.
READ FULL STORY
AP, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:42 PM IST

The last vacation Margrit and Lucio Gonzalez took together began with an ominous delay: a medical emergency on the cruise ship they were set to board.

After a four-hour wait, the couple of 51 years got on the Grand Princess on Feb. 11, 2020, for a round-trip voyage from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera, a decision Margrit Gonzalez came to regret.

“I wish we had come back home. He would still be alive,” the 82-year-old said.

Within weeks, the Grand Princess had captured the world’s attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the United States when thousands of passengers on a subsequent trip were quarantined as the ship idled off the California coast.

A year later, some of those who traveled on the Grand Princess remember the pain that followed, others the frustration of shifting directives as they were confined to their rooms. They now realize they had a front-row seat to a historic moment.

Ultimately, more than 100 people who were on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. At least eight died.

One was Lucio Gonzalez, an athletic 73-year-old who had worked maintaining trails in the California Parks system for 25 years. On the sunny afternoon they boarded, the Gonzalezes thought only of their high-seas adventure. But a few days after the trip ended, Lucio Gonzalez started feeling ill. Eventually, he went to the hospital.

“They put him on a ventilator for three weeks and two days, and after that he died,” his widow said. “I never saw him alive again.”

Hours after the Gonzalezes disembarked on Feb. 21 in San Francisco, a new group boarded for a 10-day trip to Hawaii. The Grand Princess was headed for a stopover in Ensenada, Mexico, when officials ordered it to reroute to California on March 4 after a 71-year-old Rocklin man who had been on the same trip as the Gonzalezes died of Covid-19.

Worried about the virus, officials blocked the ship carrying 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members from anchoring at its home port of San Francisco. President Donald Trump said he didn't want the passengers to disembark on American soil “because I like the numbers being where they are,” but that he would yield to health officials' advice.

John Miller, left, watches as his wife, Laurie, holds their grandson, Theo Hamilton, while being interviewed in San Jose, California.(AP)
John Miller, left, watches as his wife, Laurie, holds their grandson, Theo Hamilton, while being interviewed in San Jose, California.(AP)


On the ship, Laurie Miller, her friend Karen Schwartz Dever and their husbands shared the dinner table and talks of their Hawaii adventures with fellow travelers Steven and Michele Smith.

Soon, they were ordered to quarantine in their cabins. Meals were delivered to their rooms, where they watched their ship, and at times themselves, on television newscasts.

The sight of four California Air National Guard members rappelling from a helicopter to drop off test kits made the coronavirus real for Miller. Until then she had thought of it as something happening far away in Asia.

Even after the ship anchored in Oakland on March 9, the ordeal was not over. Transferring passengers to military bases for quarantine took days, and they were in packed buses for hours. Once at the bases, many crowded together for meals and updates, despite the Centers for Disease Control advising people to keep 6 feet (2 meters) between them.

“There was so much inconsistent information from day-to-day that it felt like we were guinea pigs,” said Miller, of San Jose.

Steven and Michele Smith's plan for a 10-day break from overseeing the construction of homes in Paradise, California, decimated by wildfire in 2018, turned into a five-week event that Steven Smith said put them “in a sort of exclusive club of people in ground zero of the corona crisis.”

The three couples have stayed in touch through a Facebook group, where passengers recall not just the stress they went through, but the champagne fountains, four-course meals and black-tie nights. More recently, the conversation has turned to future cruises.

Miller and Schwartz Dever, who met on a cruise, have booked one for next year to the Great Lakes. The Smiths bought stock in Carnival Cruise Line after seeing talk about people itching to get back.

“You can’t live your life based on something that might happen once every 100 years,” Steven Smith said. “You live your life in anticipation of good times and adventures ahead.”

Schwartz Dever, like her friends, doesn’t blame Princess Cruises for how the ship outbreak was handled.

“The people running the cruise were doing exactly what the government told them to do,” she said.

Lucio Gonzalez’s family disagrees. They are suing Princess Cruises and owner Carnival Corp. for negligence and wrongful death — one of dozens of lawsuits by passengers and surviving relatives. Carnival declined to comment on pending litigation.

In this March 9, 2020, file photo, passengers aboard the Grand Princess celebrate as they arrive in Oakland, California.(AP)
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, passengers aboard the Grand Princess celebrate as they arrive in Oakland, California.(AP)


Princess Cruises said in a statement that its response to the pandemic was based on “the directives of governments and public health authorities and consistent with industry standards. As new information about Covid-19 became available, we continually adapted our policies and protocols to reflect the latest understanding of the virus.”

Gonzalez family attorney Mary Alexander said the Grand Princess should not have sailed after an earlier outbreak on Carnival's Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan.

“They knew more than anybody else about what was going on with Covid and what was going on on cruise ships and they should have never sailed. They didn’t take any special precautions to protect the passengers, they didn’t warn them about the virus. People died as a result,” Alexander said.

Miguel Gonzalez said he wants to make sure the industry is held accountable and future passengers aren’t put in danger as his father was.

“I just miss him and I just wish I could have more time with him,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Migrant families wait for their bus at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas before travelling to meet relatives or sponsors. (AFP)
Migrant families wait for their bus at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas before travelling to meet relatives or sponsors. (AFP)
world news

Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden

AFP, Brownsville, United States
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:43 AM IST
  • While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
world news

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
world news

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Beijing said it was “very concerned” about the safety of its citizens in Myanmar where dozens of Chinese factories were attacked and burnt over the weekend amid a bloody crackdown on protesters following a coup in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said they were pausing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The World Health Organization appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping Covid-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
world news

Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
world news

2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide

Reuters, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Italian medicines authority AIFA said it was taking the decision as a "precautionary and temporary measure" pending rulings by the European Medicines Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
world news

China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said earlier on Monday China would return to pre-pandemic visa requirements for those fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said the vaccine remains “both safe and effective,” and urged everyone to get the shot when asked to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
world news

Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP