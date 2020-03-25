e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hantavirus treatment: What patients should do

Hantavirus treatment: What patients should do

The CDC said that there is no specific treatment, cure, or vaccine for hantavirus infection.

world Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A rat figurine is displayed in a shop at Montenapoleone shopping district, in Milan, Italy. The hantavirus spreads through rodents and leads to infection in the respiratory system, much like the coronavirus.
A rat figurine is displayed in a shop at Montenapoleone shopping district, in Milan, Italy. The hantavirus spreads through rodents and leads to infection in the respiratory system, much like the coronavirus.(Representative photo/AP)
         

China is grappling with a new virus, which led to the death of a man in Yunnan province on Monday. The hantavirus spreads mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people worldwide.

It causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome or HPS which causes fever, muscle aches, fatigue and shortness of breath. “Diagnosing HPS in an individual who has only been infected a few days is difficult, because these early symptoms are easily confused with influenza,” said Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading national public health institute of the United States.

If the individual has a history of potential rural rodent exposure, together with shortness of breath, it would be strongly suggestive of HPS, the CDC further said. “They should see their physician immediately and mention their potential rodent exposure.”

The CDC further said that there is no specific treatment, cure, or vaccine for hantavirus infection. “Treatment of patients with HPS remains supportive in nature. Patients should receive appropriate, broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy while awaiting confirmation of a diagnosis of HPS. Care during the initial stages of the disease should include antipyretics and analgesia as needed,” the public health institute said.

“We do know that if infected individuals are recognised early and receive medical care in an intensive care unit, they may do better. In intensive care, patients are intubated and given oxygen therapy to help them through the period of severe respiratory distress,” it added.

Ribavirin, which is often used to treat some related haemorrhagic fevers, is not effective in treating HPS, the CDC said.

“The earlier the patient is brought in to intensive care, the better. If a patient is experiencing full distress, it is less likely the treatment will be effective,” the CDC said.

tags
top news
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
US could be next virus epicentre, as India locks down, global recession looms
US could be next virus epicentre, as India locks down, global recession looms
‘Don’t panic’: What to keep in mind for your money during Covid-19 outbreak
‘Don’t panic’: What to keep in mind for your money during Covid-19 outbreak
This car company is using 3D printing to make medical visors
This car company is using 3D printing to make medical visors
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateIndia LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news