Willie Soon, a Malaysian astrophysicist at Harvard University, argues that God is “real” citing certain mathematical derivations and scientific discoveries that lack complete explanations. He believes that at times, humans must simply submit to natural forces, allowing them to guide and illuminate life. Willie Soon, a Malaysian astrophysicist at Harvard University(YouTube/Tucker Carlson Network)

In an interview on the Tucker Carlson Network, last year, he referenced British physicist Paul Dirac, who predicted the existence of “antimatter” in 1928, specifically a counterpart to the electron. Four years later, in 1932, Carl Anderson discovered the positron, a particle with the same mass as an electron but with a positive charge. Soon described this as miraculous, highlighting Dirac’s ability to predict its existence before any experimental confirmation.

Soon gives Mathematics reference

Willie Soon also referred to geometry in mathematics, specifically the concept of closed curvature in spacetime without gravity, which has long challenged the understanding of how mathematics relates to the real world. He noted that studies have explored this topic extensively.

For better context, here are some examples—though Soon did not mention them in the interview:

Hermann Weyl, a German mathematician, introduced the Weyl tensor to measure spacetime curvature without relying on mass-energy. This tensor helps describe tidal forces in a gravitational field without referencing the energy-momentum tensor.

John Archibald Wheeler, an American theoretical physicist, gave “Geometrodynamics”, where he proposed that all physical phenomena could be understood in terms of spacetime geometry, suggesting that curvature can exist due to the vacuum structure rather than mass-energy. He also introduced geons—self-contained gravitational or electromagnetic waves held together by their own energy, demonstrating curved spacetime without traditional gravitational sources.

Willem de Sitter’s solutions to Einstein’s field equations describe “de Sitter and anti-de Sitter spacetimes,” where a universe with positive curvature is driven by a cosmological constant, independent of any matter content.

Finally, Willie Soon concluded by saying: “There are many incidents and examples like this. So sometimes we have to bow down and occasionally take a deep breath, and maybe some ever-present forces will illuminate our lives. God has given us light. All we have to do is just follow the light.”

Soon on climate change and fossil fuel cut

Willie Soon also argues that cutting CO2 emissions goes against nature. Referring to those advocating for reducing fossil fuel use or lowering CO2 levels, he questions, "Who are you to decide? Who gives them the right to save the planet Earth?"

Defending CO2’s role in the environment, he says, "CO2 (Carbon dioxide) is good for life. It is the gas of life. Are you going to be responsible for ecological and humanitarian crisis?" He further claims, "Rising CO2 affects plants and food production positively."

Soon is also known for denying anthropogenic climate change, disputing the mainstream scientific consensus. He argues that solar variation, rather than human activity, is the primary driver of global warming.