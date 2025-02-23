Has Prince William developed ‘any form of cancer’? Here's what the Royals fear

Following the death of a former military flight instructor, Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings, Prince William is expected to undergo a series of medical tests. Prince William will undergo medical tests after the death of former instructor Zach Stubbings, amid concerns over toxic exhaust fumes from military helicopters. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

During the prince’s time serving military helicopters, including the Sea King aircraft that Stubbings trained him on, the RAF station was rated as having high concentrations of toxic exhaust fumes that could lead to ill health in pilots, including exposure to 7.5 micromoles of carbon monoxide per litre of air.

While studies have suggested that long-term exposure to these emissions might be associated with several cancers, which has led to new debates over the well-being of military veterans and current personnel.

Ongoing health challenges faced by the British Royal Family

Both King Charles III and Kate Middleton have been undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months, with Kate recently revealing that she is in remission after six months of chemotherapy.

Given the impact of cancer within the monarchy, royal aides are taking no chances when it comes to Prince William’s health. “William will undergo a range of tests to make sure he’s not suffering from any illnesses connected to his military service. Heaven forbid he’s developed any form of cancer in the service of his country,” one source told Radar Online.

“The Royal Family does not need a triple whammy of cancer-stricken senior royals on its books, given Charles and Kate have both been battling the illness over the last months.”

Notably, many former personnel who operated similar helicopters have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer, including lung, throat, and testicular cancer.

At least six cases related to helicopter exhaust exposure have already been settled out of court, while dozens of other affected aircrew members and their families continue to seek compensation.

Some claim that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had knowledge of these health risks as early as 1999 but failed to implement necessary safety measures. However, they has initiated new tests on exhaust emissions from certain military helicopters to assess their impact on crew members’ health.