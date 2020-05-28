SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
Risk of a postponement to Saturday remained high, with rain and thunderstorms persisting since morning.
Kennedy Space Center, United States
The hatch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule set to carry NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a mission to the International Space Station closed Wednesday a few minutes ahead of schedule.
Weather permitting, takeoff was set for 4:33 pm (2033 GMT). The risk of a postponement to Saturday remained high, with rain and thunderstorms persisting since morning.
