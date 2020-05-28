e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather

Risk of a postponement to Saturday remained high, with rain and thunderstorms persisting since morning.

world Updated: May 28, 2020 01:58 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Kennedy Space Center, United States
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley perform communication checks in the Crew Dragon capsule before launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley perform communication checks in the Crew Dragon capsule before launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral(AP)
         

The hatch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule set to carry NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a mission to the International Space Station closed Wednesday a few minutes ahead of schedule.

Weather permitting, takeoff was set for 4:33 pm (2033 GMT). The risk of a postponement to Saturday remained high, with rain and thunderstorms persisting since morning.

tags
top news
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In