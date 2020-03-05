e-paper
‘Haven’t touched my face in weeks’: Trump amid coronavirus worry

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
         

President Donald Trump complained Wednesday that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face.

Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Executives explained their enhanced cleaning operations on passenger planes. Then Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, reminded “the common sense of washing your hands, not touching your face.”

To which Trump, a self-acknowledged germophobe, joked: “I haven’t touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it!”

