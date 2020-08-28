e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump

‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump

Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice-presidential nominee, laid out a more detailed critique of the president’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic and his response to the anti-racism protest in a prebuttal.

world Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention. (Bloomberg)
         

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for US president, countered President Donald Trump’s attacks on him from the convention with a string of tweets, pointing out the mushrooming Covid-19 cases and infections across the country. Biden held President Trump responsible for the protests that he sought to portray as lawlessness.

Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice-presidential nominee, had laid out a more detailed critique of the president’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic and his response to the anti-racism protest in a prebuttal. She argued, “Trump doesn’t understand the presidency”.

“Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency,” Biden shot back in a tweet, to Trump’s portrayal of them as harbingers of the kind of lawlessness and chaos that will take place on Biden’s watch.

Also read: What the conventions reveal for Biden, Trump in final stretch to November

Trump has tried to position himself as a law-and-order president has used the anti-race protests to stoke fears about lawlessnesses tying them to the radical left-wing of the Democratic party, who he has argued, will be calling the shots in a Biden administration.

In his counter-attack, Biden sought to keep the focus on Trump’s key vulnerability - the Covid-19 epidemic which has killed close to 180,000 Americans and infected 6 million.

“From the moment COVID-19 emerged, President Trump downplayed the threat it posed, refused to listen to the experts, and failed to take action to contain its spread.,” he wrote in one tweet. “Now, we’re paying the price”.

In prepared remarks for the prebuttal, Harris said, Trump had displayed “reckless disregard for the danger a pandemic would pose to American lives. For the devastation, it would do to our economy. For the damage, it would do to communities of colour who have been subjected to structural racism for generations”.

“He never appreciated that a President swears an oath before God and country to protect America against threats seen and unseen. It’s his duty. It’s his obligation to protect us. And yet, he has failed. Miserably,” she added.

tags
top news
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In