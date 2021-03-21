Health workers protest in central Myanmar after deadly crackdown
Doctors and nurses in central Myanmar rallied in the streets at first light on Sunday, avoiding a confrontation with security forces after another deadly weekend crackdown on anti-coup protesters.
The country has been in turmoil since soldiers ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering nationwide protests demanding a return to democracy.
Security forces have responded with lethal force, using live rounds along with tear gas and rubber bullets in an effort to bring the demonstrations to heel.
The violence failed to deter hundreds of doctors and nurses donning hard hats and brandishing posters of Suu Kyi as they marched through Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city and cultural capital.
Mandalay has been the scene of some of the worst violence from police and troops since the coup and local media said the rally was staged at dawn to evade security forces.
The march came a day after a local monitoring group confirmed the killing of four protesters at the hands of security forces around the country.
Two of the deaths were in commercial capital Yangon, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Protesters staged a candlelight protest in the northern town of Kale overnight and left signs on the street calling for United Nations intervention to stop the violence in Myanmar.
Nearly 250 deaths have been confirmed in the weeks since the coup, according to AAPP, although the true toll could be higher.
More than 2,300 others have been arrested, the group said.
International condemnation by Washington, Brussels and the United Nations has so far failed to halt the bloodshed.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to approve sanctions against 11 junta officials at a meeting on Monday.
Bangkok: Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up pro-democracy protest
Health workers protest in central Myanmar after deadly crackdown
Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue
Louisiana to choose new US House members in special election
- Women were among the top contenders in both competitions, including Julia Letlow, a Republican who is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat that her husband, Luke Letlow, won in December but couldn't fill because of his death from Covid-19 complications.
Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night
- The violent suppression has drawn the condemnation of Western governments and increasingly the unprecedented criticism of some of Myanmar's Asian neighbours.
Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef
- A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7.
Germany: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters
In Photos: Australia's worst floods in 50 years lead to mass evacuations
- The country’s bureau of meteorology has issued more warnings of “life threatening” floods in western Sydney and thousands of residents of the area have already been evacuated.
US vice president Harris congratulates Tanzania's first woman president Hassan
- Harris, the first woman and first person of color to serve as US vice president, congratulated Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first woman to hold the office.
France condemns Turkey's move to quit domestic violence convention
- Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Can get most Germans vaccinated by the end of summer: BioNTech founder
- BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.
In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table
- The official confirmation this week about Boris Johnson’s India visit coincides with his country recalibrating its foreign and defence policy to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia may review Covid-19 quarantine measures as more people get vaccinated
- As vaccines are rolled out in Australia and around the world, the government will start to progressively review its border and quarantine measures, Murphy said.