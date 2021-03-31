IND USA
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Niamey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Heavy gunfire was heard near Niger's presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said.

Heavy gunfire started around around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes.

The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment.

There have been growing attacks by Islamist militants, and political tensions in the country following the Bazoum's victory in a February presidential election runoff. Former president Mahamane Ousmane, who lost in the runoff, has rejected the results and said there was fraud.

