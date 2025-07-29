Heavy rain in Beijing leaves 30 dead, forces evacuation of 80,000 people: Report

Heavy rains in the Chinese capital Beijing have killed 30 people and prompted authorities to evacuate 80,000, state media said Tuesday. People walk by a damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the area, in Huairou district of Beijing, China July 28, 2025.(via REUTERS)

Intense rainstorms have pummelled swathes of northern China this week, including the capital and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin and Shandong.

"The latest round of heavy rainstorms has left 30 people dead in Beijing as of midnight Monday," state news agency Xinhua said, citing the city's municipal flood control headquarters.

Over 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone, local state-run outlet Beijing Daily said on social media.

It added that "continuous extreme heavy rainfall caused major disasters".

The death toll was highest in Miyun, a suburban district northeast of the city centre, it said.

Also badly affected were Huairou district in the north of the city and Fangshan in the southwest, state media said.

Dozens of roads have been closed and over 130 villages have lost electricity, Beijing Daily said.

"Please pay attention to weather forecasts and warnings and do not go to risk areas unless necessary," the outlet said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities late Monday to plan for worst-case scenarios and rush the relocation of residents of flood-threatened areas.

In Hebei province, which encircles the capital, a landslide in a village near the city of Chengde killed four people, with eight still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heat.

China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that scientists say drive climate change and contribute to making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060.

Flash floods in the eastern Shandong province killed two people and left 10 missing this month.

A landslide on a highway in Sichuan province this month also killed five people after it swept several cars down a mountainside.