world news

Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia's Far East

At least seven people survived the hard landing of the helicopter in Kamchatka peninsula, Interfax reported, citing a source.
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:34 AM IST

A MI-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka early on Thursday, the emergency service said.

At least seven people survived the hard landing of the helicopter in Kamchatka peninsula, Interfax reported, citing a source. TASS news agency, also citing a source, reported that nine people survived the crash.

