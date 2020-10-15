e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Herd immunity approach to Covid-19 is dangerous: Experts

Herd immunity approach to Covid-19 is dangerous: Experts

The warning is included in an open letter published by The Lancet and signed by 80 international researchers.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:34 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Commuters cross London Bridge in London, UK, on October 15.
Commuters cross London Bridge in London, UK, on October 15.(Bloomberg)
         

A group of 80 researchers on Thursday warned that a so-called ‘herd immunity’ approach to managing Covid-19 by allowing immunity to develop in low-risk populations while protecting the most vulnerable is “a dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence”.

The warning is included in an open letter published by The Lancet and signed by international researchers with expertise spanning public health, epidemiology, medicine, paediatrics, sociology, virology, infectious disease, health systems, psychology, psychiatry, health policy, and mathematical modeling.

The experts warn that natural infection-based herd immunity approaches risk impacting the workforce as a whole and overwhelming the ability of healthcare systems to provide acute and routine care.

They note that it is still not understood who might suffer from ‘long Covid’. Herd immunity approaches place an unacceptable burden on healthcare workers, many of whom have died or experienced trauma as a result of having to practise disaster medicine, they added.

“The evidence is very clear: controlling community spread of Covid-19 is the best way to protect our societies and economies until safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics arrive within the coming months,” the letter said.

“We cannot afford distractions that undermine an effective response; it is essential that we act urgently based on the evidence.”

“It is critical to act decisively and urgently. Effective measures that suppress and control transmission need to be implemented widely, and they must be supported by financial and social programmes that encourage community responses and address the inequities that have been amplified by the pandemic,” the open letter added.

The experts acknowledged that ongoing restrictions have led to widespread demoralisation and diminishing trust among the public.

In the face of a second wave of infection, there is renewed interest in herd immunity approaches, they noted, but added that any pandemic management strategy relying upon immunity from natural infections for Covid-19 is flawed.

tags
top news
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB win toss, opt to bat first
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In