Here's why Meghan Markle was seen without engagement ring and it has nothing to do with her marriage

Meghan Markle was recently spotted without her engagement ring, sparking speculations about her marriage apparently failing. However, the reason behind the absence of her ring does not have anything to do with her marriage to Prince Harry, as per a report. Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Meghan was out having lunch with her friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade when the expensive ring was notably missing, and replaced with a gold band. An insider has now told Page Six that the jewellery is simply “being fixed.”

Harry gave Meghan the ring when he proposed in November 2017. The ring features one diamond originally from Botswana, as well as two smaller stones from the collection of Princess Diana, his late mother.

“The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” Harry told the BBC after their engagement.

‘Without him, she’s nothing’

An insider close to the couple recently shredded to pieces claims that their marriage is in turmoil. Harry and Meghan, who have been married for more than five years, have two children together.

Some recent reports claimed that the pair has decided to "take time apart" because their marriage may be going through a tough period. However, an insider has told Page Six, "It’s not true, it’s literally made up.”

Royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin recently said that Meghan would be “nothing” without Harry. Her remarks came as reports claim the pair is on a “trial separation.”

“Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own,” Angela told Sky News Australia. Angela added that there is “no contact” between the Sussexes. “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. but now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping,” she said.