Hong Kong tightens anti-virus rules as local transmissions rise

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:12 IST

The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.

The new measures will be in place from Monday until Nov. 26, the city’s Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.

Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.