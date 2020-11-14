e-paper
Hong Kong tightens anti-virus rules as local transmissions rise

Hong Kong tightens anti-virus rules as local transmissions rise

The new measures will be in place from Monday until Nov. 26, the city’s Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.

world Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:12 IST
Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.
Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.(AP)
         

The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.

