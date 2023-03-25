How Finland stays world's happiest country? Join this masterclass to know

After making strides in becoming the world's happiest country for the sixth consecutive year, Finland has launched a ‘masterclass of happiness’ programme which will be held from June 12 to 15. According to the official website of the country's tourism department, Visit Finland, a total of 10 people can participate in the programme, which include a four-day stay at a luxury resort in the country's Lakeland region. Finland's flag flutters in Helsinki, Finland(Reuters)

Also read: These countries made to top 10 list of world’s happiest. Where does India stand?

“Finnish happiness is a skill. A skill that can be taught. Now we want to share our F. This is where your journey to finding your inner Finn begins,” said in the official website.

What will be offered in the programme?

The masterclass will have programmes in different themes reflecting the Finnish way of life such as food for the soul and body, calming sounds and music, exercise in forests and lakes among other classes. "All this takes place in exclusive sessions with Finnish experts working as your personal coaches," according to the Finnish government's statement.

Participants will stay at Kuru resort, which is described as a luxurious property ‘surrounded by fragrant pine forests and breath-taking views’.

The entire trip will be free of cost and Visit Finland will cover all charges including the to and from travel for all the 10 participants. They will land in Finland on June 11 and depart from there on June 16.

How to apply for the programme?

Applying for the ‘masterclass of happiness’ programme involves a two-way process. First includes filling up an online application and the second has a social media challenge.

Step 1: Visit visitfinland.com and fill the sign-up form

Step 2: Participate in the social media challenge. It involves creating content explaining reasons to join the course

The deadline of the application is April 2. Selected candidates will be announced on Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts in May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON