Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How is Lahore, which has an AQI of 1165, battling toxic air?

Reuters | , New Delhi
Nov 06, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan's Lahore for days as surging pollution spurs authorities to curb activities and set up a panel to oversee preventive efforts.

Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for days as surging pollution spurs authorities to curb activities and set up a panel to oversee preventive efforts.

How is Lahore, which has an AQI of 1165, battling toxic air
How is Lahore, which has an AQI of 1165, battling toxic air

Here is a look at what causes the hazardous air, and how the government is tackling it.

Pak officials’ claims of air pollution in Lahore due to Punjab stubble fires false, says expert

WHERE IS LAHORE?

The capital of Pakistan's most populated province of Punjab, Lahore is just 25 km (16 miles) from the border with India, and is considered the cultural capital of the country.

Pakistan's second-largest city after the southern port city of Karachi has a population of about 13 million, and is a key hub for commerce, banking, and industry.

Also Check: World's most polluted city has an AQI of 1,900. It is not in India

HOW BAD IS LAHORE'S AIR QUALITY?

Swiss group IQAir, which draws data from 14 regional monitoring stations, rated Lahore the world's most polluted city on Wednesday, with an air quality index (AQI) score of 1165, more than 120 times the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Pollution rose to unprecedented levels on Sunday on the city's outskirts, with a score of 1900.

WHAT CAUSES THE TOXIC AIR?

Several parts of South Asia suffer pollution every winter as cold air traps pollutants, such as emissions, dust and smoke from burning on farms to clear the remnants of rice crops before wheat is planted.

Lahore officials have previously blamed pollution on vehicle fuel of poor quality, as well as construction and industrial activity.

This year, however, more than ever before, the provincial government has blamed toxic air wafting in from neighbouring India, where northern regions are also battling hazardous air.

The Indian capital of New Delhi was the world's second most polluted city on Wednesday, with a score of 299, IQAir said.

Read More: Pakistan: Sikh pilgrims from UK, US, Canada to get visa within 30 mins

WHAT SORT OF CURBS HAVE BEEN IMPOSED?

The government has closed primary schools, banned three-wheelers or rickshaws, halted some building work, and told people to stay indoors. It has also set up a "smog war room" to monitor the situation and oversee action to combat the pollution.

HOW WILL THE ISSUE BE RESOLVED IN THE LONG RUN?

Punjab plans to approach India through the foreign ministry for talks to thrash out a solution to the toxic air.

"We are hopeful that India will respond positively," Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told the Indian Express newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //