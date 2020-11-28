e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / How US forced Hong Kong chief executive to keep ‘piles of cash’ at home

How US forced Hong Kong chief executive to keep ‘piles of cash’ at home

In a television interview broadcast on Friday night, Lam said that the government is paying her salary in cash because she doesn’t have a bank account.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Carrie Lam is facing sanctions from the US treasury department in response to China’s national security law for Hong Kong.
Carrie Lam is facing sanctions from the US treasury department in response to China’s national security law for Hong Kong.(Bloomberg)
         

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam revealed that she has no bank account and is forced to keep “piles of cash” at home after sanctions imposed by the United States. In a television interview broadcast on Friday night, Lam said that the government is paying her salary in cash because she doesn’t have a bank account.

“Sitting in front of you is a chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR who has no banking service made available to her,” Lam, said to be one of the highest-paid leaders in the world with a reported annual salary of $670,000, told a local English TV channel.

Also Read | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to restore political order

Why Carrie Lam doesn’t have a bank account?

Lam is facing sanctions from the US treasury department in response to China’s national security law for Hong Kong. The department had announced sanctions on 11 individuals, including Lam and Hong Kong Police Force commissioner Chris Tang. It held Lam directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of “suppression of freedom and democratic processes”.

“Lam is designated for being involved in developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in...Hong Kong,” read the statement. The sanction led to the freezing of US assets of a dozen Hong Kong officials in a city, famous as Asia’s key financial hub, with numerous US-based banks operating in the region.

The Hong Kong leader said that she was “using cash every day for all the things”. “I have piles of cash at home, the government is paying me cash for my salary because I don’t have a bank account,” she added. The revelation triggered speculation on social media about how the government is managing to transport the cash to her home.

tags
top news
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
Pilot missing for 2 days after MiG-29K crash, navy intensifies search ops
Pilot missing for 2 days after MiG-29K crash, navy intensifies search ops
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In