Hurricane Norma forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, heads towards resort city of Los Cabos

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 19, 2023 04:35 AM IST

The US National Hurricane Center said Norma became a hurricane Wednesday with top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmph).

Hurricane Norma formed off Mexico's Pacific coast Wednesday and is heading toward Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Norma forming near the Mexican Western Pacific coast.(AP)
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Norma forming near the Mexican Western Pacific coast.(AP)

Norma is forecast to reach Los Cabos, made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, by Sunday with hurricane force winds.

The centre said Norma could strengthen briefly to as much as 115 mph (180 kmph) before weakening somewhat.

On Wednesday afternoon, the centre of the storm was located about 520 miles (835 kilometres) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kmph).

