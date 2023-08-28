Pakistan lawyer re-arrested in terrorism case, hours after bail in sedition case

Pakistan police re-arrested human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi just hours after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court granted her bail in a sedition case. The Islamabad police said Imaan Mazari was arrested in a terrorism case registered at the Bara Kahu police station. The arrest comes hours after the Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted her and former lawmaker Ali Wazir post-arrest bail . Imaan Mazari is seen.

Imaan Mazari is the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. She was arrested two days after they participated in a protest organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), which advocates the rights of ethnic Pashtuns. After Imann Mazari addressed a rally in Islamabad and criticised the powerful military establishment, she was arrested. As per the FIR, she was arrested for staging a sit-in, resistance and interference in state affairs.

She was involved in unlawful gathering, resistance and “interference in state affairs”, the FIR said. On August 21, the ATC sent Imann Mazari to a three-day police remand in the sedition case. On August 24, the court rejected the prosecution’s request to extend her physical remand in the case and sent the two to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned Imann Mazari's arrest and demanded her immediate and unconditional release calling Islamabad police's act as "unacceptable".

