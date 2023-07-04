Titanic expert who died onboard Titan was warned of implosion: Report

Startling info related to one of the men who died in Titan mishap, has emerged. Paul-Henri Nargeolet was a Titanic expert who died as one of the five persons after Titan sub imploded during its trip to explore Titanic wreck. According to an article by New York Post, Nargeolet said he was well aware of the risks involved in the trip and even considered an implosion a "good way" to go. Paul-Henri Nargeolet(AP)

Patrick Lahey, president of Triton Submarines, interacted with The New Yorker and revealed that Nargeolet was his friend. Lahey disclosed that he had warned Nargeolet(known to him by his nickname PH) not to take part in trips involving the Titan sub, citing safety concerns. Lahey had raised the issue of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's ignorance about the safety of the vessel.

“I had a conversation with PH just as recently as a few months ago,” said Lahey.

“I kept giving him s—t for going out there. I said, ‘PH, by you being out there, you legitimize what this guy’s doing. It’s a tacit endorsement. And, worse than that, I think he’s using your involvement with the project, and your presence on the site, as a way to f—–g lure people into it,’” shared Lahey.

Lahey has claimed that 77-year-old dismissed his arguments and replied that he was an elderly widower and that “if you have to go, that would be a good way. Instant," referring to any deep sea implosion which would happen in milliseconds.

“I said, ‘OK, so you’re ready to f—-g die? Is that what it is, PH?’ ” Lahey recalled to The New Yorker.

“And he said, ‘No, no, but I figure that, maybe if I’m out there, I can help them avoid a tragedy.’ But instead, he found himself right in the f—-g center of a tragedy. And he didn’t deserve to go that way."

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet were the five men who met their unfortunate deaths in the Titan submersible tragedy.

Meanwhile, The US Coast Guard have recovered “presumed human remains” from the Titan wreckage. United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of the presumed human remains.