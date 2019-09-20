e-paper
Imran Khan expected to meet Donald Trump in New York on September 23

Both the Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers are scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. India's Narendra Modi will speak first, while Khan will speak later in the afternoon.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Imran Khan is scheduled to meet Donald Trump in New York in the upcoming week.
Imran Khan is scheduled to meet Donald Trump in New York in the upcoming week.(Reuters Photo)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on September 23, hours after he arrives in the city for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The sources told Dawn news that this could be first of the two meetings the Prime Minister is expected to have with the US leader on the sidelines of the UN session.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in New York from Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Both the Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers are scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. India’s Narendra Modi will speak first, while Khan will speak later in the afternoon.

Khan has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 13:49 IST

