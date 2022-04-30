Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’
After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that as a bunch of "crooks" have been imposed on Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds.
"A bunch of crooks is imposed on Pakistan and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO II) is given through foreign conspiracy, therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds," Imran said.
This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans Sharif's delegation.
He termed the incident at Masjid-e-Nabawi as a "public reaction" and said that it was a consequence of his deeds, reported Geo TV.
"We are not asking the people to come out, it's the public themselves coming out to protest as they are in pain and anger, however, I can challenge they [the rulers] won't be able to show their faces in any public place," he added.
Defending his party, the PTI chairman said when the incident took place the PTI workers all around the world were busy in Shab-e-Dua.
Director of information at the Saudia Arabia Embassy in Islamabad, had confirmed that some Pakistani nationals have been arrested for violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi and an investigation has been launched into the matter.
