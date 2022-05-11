India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka: Indian mission
The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.
The denial from the Indian mission came a day after it refuted as "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members have fled to India.
The whereabouts of Mahinda Rajapaksa has been speculated since his resignation on Monday. It was reported that Mahinda had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees.
In its first reaction to the situation in Sri Lanka, India on Tuesday said that it is "fully supportive" of the island nation's democracy, stability and economic recovery.
“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of #India,” the Indian mission said on Twitter.
“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi on Tuesday: "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes".
Mahinda, 76, resigned as prime minister amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.
A group of protesters gathered around the Naval base in the eastern port district of Trincomalee, claiming Mahinda had taken refuge there.
Calls for his arrest are increasing for his alleged instigation of a mob which went on to attack anti-government protesters who are calling for the Rajapaksa family, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to resign.
At least 8 people have died while over 250 people have been injured in the clashes which also saw scores of properties belonging to ruling party politicians being set on fire.
President Gotabaya has urged the people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis facing the nation Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.
Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9.
-
China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable; need an urgent shift in policy: WHO
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that China's 'zero-Covid' strategy to defeat the Covid-19 outbreak is unsustainable, and that it has asked Beijing to initiate a policy shift in order to tackle the surging caseload. The WHO's statement comes amid belligerent Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai, Beijing and other provinces, which China has been attempting to control through lockdowns and mass tests. The WHO said these measures aren't working.
-
Google to ban call-recording apps from Play Store starting May 11
In a move to enhance users' safety and privacy, Google is implementing new Play Store policies to prevent third-party apps from using the Accessibility API. The changes and updates on its developer policies include that of Android's accessibility settings to stop remote call audio recording, which is a popular feature among Android users. Previously it was Apple's iPhone which did not offer its users the option for native call recording.
-
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition. The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire.
-
New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
-
Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates
Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics